ZeuxCoin Market Cap Hits $361,580.49 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $361,580.49 and approximately $13,923.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

