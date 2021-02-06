ZENZO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $181.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $922,394.44 and $181.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049016 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00241367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010756 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009121 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

