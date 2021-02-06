Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $180.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.94.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $158.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,095,743.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

