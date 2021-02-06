Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.