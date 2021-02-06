Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to “Buy”

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tilray by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

