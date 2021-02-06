Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

