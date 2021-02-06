Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

