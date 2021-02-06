Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

