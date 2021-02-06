Zacks Investment Research Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

ING opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

