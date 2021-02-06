Zacks Investment Research Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. HUYA has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 333.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 533,599 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $68,877,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 216,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

