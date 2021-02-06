Zacks Investment Research Lowers Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Culp by 201.5% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Culp by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

