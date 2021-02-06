Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.78.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,684,446.48. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $52,129.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.