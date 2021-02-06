Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 340,312 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 281,201 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,916,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.