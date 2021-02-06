Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 31.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Dorman Products by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

