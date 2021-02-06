Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “
Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
