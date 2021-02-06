Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post sales of $199.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.28 million and the lowest is $187.90 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $226.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.40 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. 234,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,060. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $876,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,070 shares of company stock worth $10,876,714. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

