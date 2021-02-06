Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.34). Farmer Bros. posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

FARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 344,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

