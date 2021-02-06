Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In related news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.62. 421,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $956.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

