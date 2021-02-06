Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to announce $17.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. LiveXLive Media reported sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year sales of $63.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $64.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $104.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveXLive Media.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. 567,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $315.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveXLive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.