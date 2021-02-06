Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.57. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $7,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,331,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,954 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,799 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 330,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

