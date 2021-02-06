Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

