Zacks: Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $1.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 216,068 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

