Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce sales of $485.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.26 million. iRobot posted sales of $426.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iRobot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

