Zacks: Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE:DAN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

