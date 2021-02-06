Zacks: Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $191.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.79 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.76 million to $816.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $772.27 million, with estimates ranging from $743.98 million to $803.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

