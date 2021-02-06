Zacks: Analysts Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

