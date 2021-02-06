Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOC Telemed.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Benchmark began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOC Telemed stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,624,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.93% of SOC Telemed at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 461,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,416. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

