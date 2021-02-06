Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post $258.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $272.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $445.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,580. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 440,386 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

