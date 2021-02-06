Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the highest is $6.51 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $27.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.79 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,236 shares of company stock worth $5,079,057 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,837.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 84,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 491,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after buying an additional 49,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

