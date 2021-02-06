Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post $123.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $155.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $473.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.02 million to $475.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $506.10 million, with estimates ranging from $501.29 million to $512.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.