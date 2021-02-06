Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $283.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.20 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.
Shares of ROCK stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.24.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.
