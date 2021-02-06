Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce sales of $70.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $71.90 million. EXFO reported sales of $55.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $288.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $291.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $308.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million.

EXFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 51,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

