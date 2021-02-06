Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 138,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 108,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Athersys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $537.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -1.54.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.