Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.78

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $7.83. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 2,393 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

