Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $90.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen cut Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.29.

NYSE XYL opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

