Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $113.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

