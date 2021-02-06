XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $20.20 billion and approximately $7.47 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00176515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00076077 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00225687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044286 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,242.99 or 0.80414356 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

