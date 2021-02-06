Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

XLNX opened at $136.48 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

