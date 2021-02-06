Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

XEL stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

