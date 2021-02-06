Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after the coronavirus-induced shutdown, the company is still witnessing low visitation. However, increased focus on non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets are likely to help the company going forward. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company is confident about prospects in Macau. It also has enough liquidity to tide over the current scenario.”

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $137.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.