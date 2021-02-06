Wsfs Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

