Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Shares Down 4.1%

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. 12,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 49,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27.

In related news, CEO Harvey P. Eisen bought 582,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

