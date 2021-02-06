World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%.

WWE stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

