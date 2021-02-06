World Asset Management Inc Sells 896 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gentex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Gentex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gentex by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 236,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Gentex by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 274,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 136,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.88 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.