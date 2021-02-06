World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

OC stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

