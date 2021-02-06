World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,102,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

TDOC stock opened at $285.03 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.23.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock valued at $59,781,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

