World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters stock opened at $283.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.76. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.