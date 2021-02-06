WOM Protocol (WOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and $1.16 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

