Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MRWSY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

