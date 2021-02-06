WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $54.55. 9,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 411,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter.

