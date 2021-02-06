WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.18

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 15910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 158,752 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

